Ted Barrett to head NLCS umpires, Alfonso Márquez ALCS umps

NEW YORK (AP) — Ted Barrett will be the crew chief for the National League Championship Series between San Diego and Philadelphia, and Alfonso Márquez will head the umpires for the American League series between Houston and Cleveland or the New York Yankees.

Brian Knight will work the plate for Tuesday’s NL opener, and Barrett will be at first, Adam Hamari at second, Quinn Wolcott at third, Doug Eddings in left, Todd Tichenor in right and Lance Barrett will serve as a reserve ump, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.