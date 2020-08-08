Recommended Video:

ERA H ER BB SO Sh Sv
Cleveland 2.06 85 30 29 157 4 6
Oakland 2.82 108 41 37 126 1 6
Minnesota 2.99 92 41 42 117 2 6
Tampa Bay 3.35 107 43 41 134 1 3
Kansas City 3.95 123 57 51 126 0 3
Toronto 4.02 77 43 53 96 0 3
New York 4.08 85 48 38 104 0 6
Houston 4.09 115 57 69 113 0 2
Chicago 4.28 119 59 48 123 2 5
Los Angeles 4.38 116 61 62 122 0 2
Baltimore 4.42 97 55 33 109 1 3
Texas 4.62 82 53 57 112 1 3
Boston 5.10 114 64 53 103 1 3
Detroit 5.62 98 60 32 82 0 4
Seattle 6.14 115 90 68 125 0 4
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
IP H BB SO W L ERA
Lynn Tex 18 6 9 24 1 0 0.49
Dobnak Min 15 9 4 8 2 1 0.60
Bieber Cle 21 12 3 35 3 0 0.83
Bassitt Oak 16 11 4 15 1 0 1.08
Plesac Cle 15 7 1 17 0 1 1.80
Bundy LAA 21 11 2 25 2 1 2.08
Montas Oak 16 12 9 17 1 1 2.25
Heaney LAA 15 10 5 15 1 0 2.35
Turnbull Det 11 6 5 14 1 0 2.45
Carrasco Cle 18 12 6 23 2 1 2.50
Cobb Bal 14 10 6 15 1 1 2.51
Cole NYY 17 10 4 16 3 0 2.55
Keuchel ChW 17 15 2 11 2 1 2.55
Maeda Min 17 8 3 16 2 0 2.65
Civale Cle 19 17 2 23 1 2 2.84
Greinke Hou 15 12 3 11 0 0 3.00
Gonzales Sea 17 11 2 15 2 1 3.06
Canning LAA 14 13 10 16 0 2 3.14
Milone Bal 14 13 3 16 1 1 3.21
Clevinger Cle 16 12 10 15 1 1 3.24
Pérez Bos 15 12 9 11 2 1 3.45
Yarbrough TB 16 14 5 12 0 2 3.78
Eovaldi Bos 16 19 3 14 1 1 3.94
Duffy KC 15 9 5 16 0 2 4.11
Berríos Min 15 14 6 13 1 1 4.80
Singer KC 15 13 6 18 0 1 4.80
Ryu Tor 14 14 7 17 1 1 5.14
Giolito ChW 15 14 8 18 1 1 5.17
Kikuchi Sea 15 14 6 16 0 1 5.28
Morton TB 14 18 2 16 1 1 5.52
Fiers Oak 16 18 3 5 1 0 5.62
Minor Tex 15 16 5 15 0 3 6.89
LeBlanc Bal 14 15 2 8 1 0 6.91
Boyd Det 14 23 5 13 0 1 9.20
McCullers Jr. Hou 13 18 7 11 1 1 9.22