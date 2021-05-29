Team and Individual Batting

|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|Avg
|Houston
|1732
|258
|462
|57
|244
|.267
|Boston
|1723
|264
|447
|68
|243
|.259
|Toronto
|1711
|252
|440
|75
|238
|.257
|Chicago
|1604
|245
|410
|47
|229
|.256
|Los Angeles
|1692
|230
|418
|65
|218
|.247
|Minnesota
|1674
|234
|403
|69
|221
|.241
|Kansas City
|1590
|200
|373
|44
|189
|.235
|Texas
|1764
|217
|414
|62
|205
|.235
|Baltimore
|1668
|194
|389
|50
|187
|.233
|Tampa Bay
|1778
|259
|412
|63
|245
|.232
|New York
|1656
|198
|383
|61
|181
|.231
|Oakland
|1706
|224
|390
|70
|207
|.229
|Detroit
|1664
|180
|374
|46
|177
|.225
|Cleveland
|1596
|193
|343
|57
|184
|.215
|Seattle
|1637
|195
|332
|57
|189
|.203