DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Tahjai Teague tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to carry Ball St. to a 75-54 win over Northern Illinois on Friday night.

Miryne Thomas had 14 points for Ball St. (18-13, 11-7 Mid-American Conference). Ishmael El-Amin added 12 points. Kyle Mallers had 12 points.

The Huskies' 28.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Ball St. opponent this season.

Eugene German had 17 points for the Huskies (18-13, 11-7). Trendon Hankerson added 12 points.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Ball St. defeated Northern Illinois 63-59 on Feb. 11.

