Tatum scores 24, leads Celtics to 102-93 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 24 points in 28 minutes, and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to four games with a 102-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Jaylen Brown scored 13 points for the Celtics, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Josh Richardson scored 12 points and Robert Williams had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Boston, which never trailed and led by as many as 24 points.