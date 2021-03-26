Tatum, Smart help Celtics end Bucks' winning streak JIM HOEHN, Associated Press March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 10:27 p.m.
1 of8 Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) hits the ball away from Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo gestures during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) looks to shoot against Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Sam Merrill during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) hits the ball away from Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Marcus Smart had 23 and the Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee 122-114 on Friday night to snap the Bucks' eight-game winning streak and spilt the two-game series.
The Celtics, who led 60-55 at the half, hit nine of 14 3-pointers in the third quarter to push the lead to 103-89 entering the final period.