Tatis, Paddack lead Padres past Braves in twinbill opener GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 3:24 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Tatis made it 3-0 in the fifth inning against reliever Shane Greene when his NL-leading 29th homer landed in the left-field seats. The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games.