Tampa Bay-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. Marcus Semien doubles to deep left field. Bo Bichette walks. Marcus Semien steals third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shortstop. Bo Bichette to second. Marcus Semien scores. Teoscar Hernandez singles to shallow right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette scores. Randal Grichuk grounds out to third base. Teoscar Hernandez out at second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to first base to Yandy Diaz.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Rays 0.