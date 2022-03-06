Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 6, 2022 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 91 Steven Stamkos 53 27 34 61 13 18 10 0 7 150 .180 D 77 Victor Hedman 54 11 43 54 15 24 2 0 4 133 .083 F 17 Alex Killorn 54 16 29 45 4 46 3 0 1 104 .154 F 21 Brayden Point 40 22 19 41 1 25 5 0 3 115 .191 F 18 Ondrej Palat 49 15 19 34 12 14 1 0 5 93 .161 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 49 13 16 29 16 56 3 0 3 97 .134 F 10 Corey Perry 54 15 14 29 7 49 4 0 3 101 .149 F 86 Nikita Kucherov 19 10 18 28 0 6 4 0 0 72 .139 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 50 4 24 28 7 27 1 0 1 91 .044 F 79 Ross Colton 51 9 12 21 0 16 0 0 1 96 .094 F 14 Patrick Maroon 53 9 11 20 14 77 3 0 0 75 .120 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 51 2 17 19 12 10 0 0 0 65 .031 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 53 7 9 16 18 15 0 1 1 51 .137 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 51 8 8 16 0 19 0 2 2 64 .125 D 44 Jan Rutta 50 2 11 13 14 32 0 0 0 51 .039 F 16 Taylor Raddysh 49 4 6 10 1 8 0 1 1 58 .069 D 81 Erik Cernak 27 1 6 7 7 25 0 0 0 46 .022 D 24 Zach Bogosian 23 2 4 6 5 34 0 0 1 32 .063 F 13 Boris Katchouk 37 2 4 6 3 25 0 0 1 36 .056 F 12 Alex Barre-Boulet 14 3 2 5 0 4 0 0 0 16 .188 D 52 Cal Foote 38 0 5 5 1 15 0 0 0 32 .000 F 82 Gabriel Fortier 10 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071 D 29 Andrej Sustr 15 1 0 1 -1 6 0 0 0 10 .100 D 3 Fredrik Claesson 9 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 74 Sean Day 2 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 38 Remi Elie 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 20 Riley Nash 10 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 9 .000 D 43 Darren Raddysh 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 54 184 311 495 140 575 36 4 34 1621 .114 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 148 237 385 -153 567 32 4 14 1582 .094 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 42 2538 2.32 29 9 4 2 98 1233 0.921 0 0 4 1 Brian Elliott 11 610 2.46 6 2 2 0 25 269 0.907 0 0 0 33 Maxime Lagace 2 98 6.12 1 1 0 0 10 58 0.828 0 0 0 60 Hugo Alnefelt 1 20 9.0 0 0 0 0 3 10 0.7 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 54 3294 2.52 36 12 6 2 136 1570 .906 184 311 575 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3294 3.24 18 27 9 2 175 1612 .886 148 237 567