Rays third. Brett Phillips walks. Yandy Diaz flies out to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Brandon Lowe singles to center field. Brett Phillips to third. Fielding error by Michael A. Taylor. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shallow infield to Nick Pratto. Brandon Lowe to second. Brett Phillips scores. Ji-Man Choi lines out to shortstop to Nicky Lopez.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 1, Royals 0.

Royals third. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow left field. MJ Melendez strikes out on a foul tip. Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Yandy Diaz to Isaac Paredes. Andrew Benintendi singles to right field. Nicky Lopez scores. Hunter Dozier singles to right field. Andrew Benintendi to third. Vinnie Pasquantino grounds out to shallow infield, Drew Rasmussen to Isaac Paredes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 1, Royals 1.

Rays fourth. Isaac Paredes walks. Josh Lowe singles to shallow left field. Isaac Paredes to second. Taylor Walls flies out to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Francisco Mejia singles to shallow infield. Josh Lowe to third. Isaac Paredes scores. Brett Phillips walks. Francisco Mejia to second. Yandy Diaz doubles to left field. Brett Phillips scores. Francisco Mejia scores. Josh Lowe scores. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Randy Arozarena grounds out to third base, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Royals 1.

Royals seventh. MJ Melendez singles to left field. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to shortstop. MJ Melendez to third. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to second base, Brandon Lowe to Isaac Paredes. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. MJ Melendez scores. Hunter Dozier out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brett Phillips. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Vinnie Pasquantino lines out to shallow infield to Pete Fairbanks.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 5, Royals 3.

Rays eighth. Taylor Walls walks. Francisco Mejia doubles to right field. Taylor Walls scores. Brett Phillips strikes out swinging. Yandy Diaz flies out to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Brandon Lowe singles to center field. Francisco Mejia scores. Randy Arozarena singles to left field. Brandon Lowe to third. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to shallow right field, Whit Merrifield to Nick Pratto.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 7, Royals 3.