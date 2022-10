Rays first. Vidal Brujan pops out to second base to Christian Arroyo. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas. Wander Franco homers to left field. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Red sox 0.

Rays fourth. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas. Wander Franco pops out to shallow infield to Rafael Devers. Harold Ramirez reaches on error. Throwing error by Rafael Devers. Manuel Margot homers to left field. Harold Ramirez scores. Christian Bethancourt pops out to second base to Christian Arroyo.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Rays 3, Red sox 0.

Red sox sixth. Rafael Devers doubles to left field. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo singles to center field. Rafael Devers to third. Christian Arroyo doubles to left field. Alex Verdugo scores. Rafael Devers scores. Triston Casas grounds out to shallow infield, Kevin Herget to Harold Ramirez. Christian Arroyo to third. Kike Hernandez doubles to deep center field. Christian Arroyo scores. Abraham Almonte strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Red sox 3.

Red sox seventh. Reese McGuire doubles. Tommy Pham grounds out to shallow infield to Harold Ramirez. Reese McGuire to third. Rafael Devers out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Randy Arozarena. Reese McGuire scores. J.D. Martinez singles to shallow left field. Alex Verdugo flies out to deep right field to Manuel Margot.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Rays 3.