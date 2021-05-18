Tampa Bay-Baltimore Runs

Rays second. Yandy Diaz singles to shallow left field. Joey Wendle singles to right field. Yandy Diaz to second. Mike Zunino strikes out swinging. Brett Phillips homers to right field. Joey Wendle scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Willy Adames doubles to shallow left field. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow infield. Willy Adames to third. Austin Meadows homers to center field. Randy Arozarena scores. Willy Adames scores. Ji-Man Choi pops out to shallow infield to Maikel Franco. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow center field. Yandy Diaz strikes out on a foul tip.

6 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Orioles 0.

Rays third. Joey Wendle triples to shallow right field. Mike Zunino homers to center field. Joey Wendle scores. Brett Phillips strikes out swinging. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Randy Arozarena lines out to left center field to Austin Hays.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 8, Orioles 0.

Orioles third. Stevie Wilkerson doubles to right center field. Cedric Mullins singles to right field. Stevie Wilkerson to third. Austin Hays singles to shallow center field. Cedric Mullins to second. Stevie Wilkerson scores. Trey Mancini pops out to Yandy Diaz. DJ Stewart strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco pops out to third base to Joey Wendle.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 8, Orioles 1.

Orioles fourth. Freddy Galvis walks. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging. Chance Sisco singles to shallow infield. Freddy Galvis to second. Stevie Wilkerson singles to deep right field. Chance Sisco to third. Freddy Galvis scores. Cedric Mullins hit by pitch. Austin Hays reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Cedric Mullins out at second. Stevie Wilkerson to third. Chance Sisco scores. Trey Mancini singles to shallow left field. Austin Hays to second. Stevie Wilkerson scores. DJ Stewart called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 8, Orioles 4.

Rays fifth. Yandy Diaz singles to left field. Joey Wendle lines out to deep left center field to Austin Hays. Mike Zunino homers to left field. Yandy Diaz scores. Brett Phillips strikes out swinging. Willy Adames strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 10, Orioles 4.

Rays sixth. Randy Arozarena walks. Austin Meadows walks. Randy Arozarena to second. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow center field. Austin Meadows to third. Randy Arozarena scores. Yandy Diaz flies out to right field to DJ Stewart. Joey Wendle grounds out to first base to Trey Mancini.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 11, Orioles 4.

Rays eighth. Austin Meadows doubles to deep right field. Ji-Man Choi homers to center field. Austin Meadows scores. Brandon Lowe lines out to deep left field to Austin Hays. Yandy Diaz called out on strikes. Joey Wendle singles to center field. Mike Zunino called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 13, Orioles 4.

Orioles ninth. Ryan McKenna pinch-hitting for Cedric Mullins. Ryan McKenna walks. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Trey Mancini walks. DJ Stewart singles to left field. Trey Mancini to second. Ryan McKenna scores. Maikel Franco pops out to shallow infield to Yandy Diaz. Pat Valaika singles to right center field. DJ Stewart to third. Trey Mancini scores. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Padlo to Yandy Diaz.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 13, Orioles 6.