Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 31 2 7 2
Betts rf 5 1 1 0 Díaz 1b 3 1 2 1
Seager ss 3 1 1 1 Choi ph 0 0 0 0
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Brosseau ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 3 1 2 1 Arozarena dh 4 0 1 1
Smith dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 1 Margot lf 3 0 2 0
Taylor 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 1 0 0 0
Pederson lf 2 1 1 1 Meadows ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Hernández 2b 1 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
Barnes c 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 0
Zunino c 2 0 0 0
Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0
Perez c 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 210 010 000 4
Tampa Bay 002 000 000 2

E_Taylor (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Betts (1). 3B_Díaz (1). HR_Pederson (1), Muncy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,2-0 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 6
May H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
González H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Treinen S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L,0-2 5 6 4 4 3 7
Loup 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Castillo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sherriff 1 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_González, Glasnow(3).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Chris Guccione; Left, Bill Miller.

T_3:30. A_11,437 (40,300).