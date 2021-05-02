Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4

E_Maldonado (1), Bregman (2). DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Straw (3), Alvarez (8), Castro (3), Kiermaier (2). HR_Alvarez (3), Meadows (5). SB_Arozarena (3). SF_Altuve (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Javier 5 4 3 3 2 4 Abreu BS,0-2 1 1 1 0 0 3 Raley L,0-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Emanuel 1 0 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay Hill 3 1 0 0 1 4 Wacha 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3 Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Springs W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kittredge H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Castillo S,7-9 1 1 0 0 0 2

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Javier (Arozarena), Abreu (Mejía), Raley (Meadows). WP_Abreu, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:21. A_6,933 (25,000).