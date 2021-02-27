Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 0

Dallas 0 0 0 — 0 Tampa Bay 1 3 1 — 5 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Palat 8, 13:18 (pp). Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 5 (Stamkos, Rutta), 4:06 (sh). 3, Tampa Bay, Point 7 (Johnson, Sergachev), 8:17. 4, Tampa Bay, Maroon 2 (Sergachev, Johnson), 15:12 (pp). Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 10 (Cirelli), 1:07. Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-8-6_20. Tampa Bay 6-10-6_22. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 6; Tampa Bay 2 of 2. Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 4-5-1 (17 shots-12 saves), Dallas, Oettinger 2-1-3 (5-5). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 12-3-1 (20-20). A_537 (19,092). T_2:18. Referees_Pierre Lambert, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Dan Kelly. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn rolls over Butler behind freshmen Aaliyah...By Doug BonjourSportsJames Bouknight, R.J. Cole lead UConn to impressive win...By David Borges