Tampa Bay 45, Las Vegas 20

Tampa Bay 7 14 3 21 — 45 Las Vegas 7 3 7 3 — 20

First Quarter

Las_Agholor 20 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 9:55. Drive: 6 plays, 70 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Carr 28 pass to Agholor; Carr 14 pass to Waller. Las Vegas 7, Tampa Bay 0.

TB_Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 5:37. Drive: 10 plays, 77 yards, 4:18. Key Plays: Mickens kick return to Tampa Bay 23; Brady 22 pass to Gronkowski on 3rd-and-5; R.Jones 13 run; Brady 12 pass to T.Hudson. Tampa Bay 7, Las Vegas 7.

Second Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 42, 14:51. Drive: 11 plays, 51 yards, 5:46. Key Play: Carr 29 pass to Ruggs on 3rd-and-4. Las Vegas 10, Tampa Bay 7.

TB_Gronkowski 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 4:21. Drive: 8 plays, 85 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Brady 11 pass to Fournette; Brady 16 pass to Godwin; Fournette 24 run; Brady 26 pass to Gronkowski. Tampa Bay 14, Las Vegas 10.

TB_S.Miller 33 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :17. Drive: 13 plays, 88 yards, 2:02. Key Plays: Brady 5 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-4; Brady 16 pass to Godwin; Brady 11 pass to S.Miller; Brady 8 pass to Godwin on 4th-and-3. Tampa Bay 21, Las Vegas 10.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Succop 29, 8:16. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Brady 35 pass to S.Miller; Brady 10 pass to S.Miller on 3rd-and-13. Tampa Bay 24, Las Vegas 10.

Las_Waller 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:15. Drive: 6 plays, 71 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Carr 11 pass to Renfrow; M.Edwards 15 interception return to Las Vegas 48; Murphy-Bunting 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-2; Carr 44 pass to Agholor. Tampa Bay 24, Las Vegas 17.

Fourth Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 36, 12:43. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 4:40. Key Plays: Carr 11 pass to Waller; Carr 9 run on 3rd-and-7; Carr 10 pass to Waller; Ruggs 10 run; Carr 3 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-4. Tampa Bay 24, Las Vegas 20.

TB_Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:22. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: Mickens kick return to Tampa Bay 33; Brady 13 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-13; Mullen 9-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-2; Brady 15 pass to Evans; Brady 12 pass to S.Miller on 3rd-and-4. Tampa Bay 31, Las Vegas 20.

TB_R.Jones 1 run (Succop kick), 6:40. Drive: 2 plays, 24 yards, 00:29. Key Plays: Winfield 16 interception return to Las Vegas 24; Brady 23 pass to Godwin. Tampa Bay 38, Las Vegas 20.

TB_T.Johnson 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:08. Drive: 6 plays, 32 yards, 2:19. Key Play: Brady 22 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-7. Tampa Bay 45, Las Vegas 20.

A_0.

___

TB Las FIRST DOWNS 29 19 Rushing 5 5 Passing 22 12 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-12 5-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 454 347 Total Plays 70 63 Avg Gain 6.5 5.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 85 76 Rushes 25 24 Avg per rush 3.4 3.2 NET YARDS PASSING 369 271 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 3-13 Gross-Yds passing 369 284 Completed-Att. 33-45 24-36 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 8.2 6.9 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 8-7-7 5-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 3-42.7 3-40.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 114 4 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-98 1-4 Interceptions 1-16 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 4-20 4-35 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:56 31:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 11-50, Jones 13-34, Brady 1-1. Las Vegas, Richard 7-24, Carr 2-19, Jacobs 10-17, Ruggs 1-10, Booker 3-5, Heath 1-1.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 33-45-0-369. Las Vegas, Carr 24-36-1-284.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 9-88, Miller 6-109, Fournette 6-47, Gronkowski 5-62, Evans 2-37, Johnson 2-4, Hudson 1-12, Brate 1-8, Jones 1-2. Las Vegas, Waller 6-50, Agholor 5-107, Renfrow 4-42, Jacobs 3-14, Ruggs 2-35, Booker 2-9, Ingold 1-21, Witten 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, None. Las Vegas, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Mickens 4-98. Las Vegas, Booker 1-4.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, White 9-2-3, David 7-1-0, Barrett 4-2-0, McLendon 4-1-0, Dean 4-0-0, C.Davis 3-0-0, Nelson 3-0-0, Whitehead 3-0-0, Murphy-Bunting 2-0-0, Gholston 1-1-0, Winfield 1-1-0, Edwards 1-0-0, Gill 1-0-0, O'Connor 1-0-0, Nunez-Roches 0-1-0. Las Vegas, Mullen 8-0-0, Harris 6-1-0, Littleton 5-3-0, Lawson 5-1-0, Heath 4-2-0, Joyner 4-1-0, Kwiatkoski 3-4-0, Ferrell 3-0-0, Hankins 2-1-0, Morrow 2-1-0, Crosby 1-3-0, Nassib 1-1-0, Collins 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Winfield 1-16. Las Vegas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Steven Woods, HL Kent Payne, LJ David Oliver, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Scott Edwards, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Jimmy Oldham.