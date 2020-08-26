https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-4-Boston-3-15514938.php
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
First Period_1, Boston, Ritchie 1 (Bjork), 3:14. 2, Tampa Bay, Coleman 2 (Goodrow, Bogosian), 12:42.
Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 5 (Krug, Pastrnak), 14:33 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 3 (Shattenkirk, Point), 15:28.
Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Coleman 3 (Hedman), 10:40. 6, Boston, Marchand 6 (Kuraly, Pastrnak), 16:02.
Overtime_7, Tampa Bay, Palat 1 (Gourde, Maroon), 4:40.
Shots on Goal_Boston 9-7-8-1_25. Tampa Bay 11-12-8-9_40.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.
Goalies_Boston, Halak 4-1-1 (40 shots-36 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 7-3-0 (25-22).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:59.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.
