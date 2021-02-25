Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1

Carolina 1 0 0 1
Tampa Bay 0 1 2 3

First Period_1, Carolina, Pesce 2 (Fast, Aho), 14:23.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Point), 12:39.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Gourde 5 (Hedman, McElhinney), 6:22. 4, Tampa Bay, Goodrow 5, 18:44 (en).

Shots on Goal_Carolina 13-12-7_32. Tampa Bay 6-8-8_22.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 6; Tampa Bay 0 of 5.

Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 8-2-0 (21 shots-19 saves). Tampa Bay, McElhinney 1-1-0 (32-31), Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-3-1 (0-0).

A_0 (19,092). T_2:36.

Referees_Furman South, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Travis Gawryletz.

More for you