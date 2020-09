Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10

Recommended Video:

Tampa Bay 10 13 5 0 — 28 Denver 0 10 0 0 — 10

First Quarter

TB_Godwin 10 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:58. Drive: 3 plays, 10 yards, 00:43. Tampa Bay 7, Denver 0.

TB_FG Succop 43, :15. Drive: 10 plays, 30 yards, 4:40. Key Plays: Brady 9 pass to McCoy on 3rd-and-10; Fournette 2 run on 4th-and-1; Brady 10 pass to Miller; Brady 10 pass to Godwin. Tampa Bay 10, Denver 0.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 56, 11:33. Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 3:42. Key Plays: Driskel 15 pass to Jeudy; Driskel 18 pass to Fant; Driskel 7 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-15. Tampa Bay 10, Denver 3.

TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:35. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:58. Key Plays: Brady 47 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-8; Brady 6 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-5; Brady 6 pass to Gronkowski on 3rd-and-4. Tampa Bay 17, Denver 3.

TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (kick blocked), 2:19. Drive: 6 plays, 56 yards, 2:37. Key Plays: Brady 33 pass to Howard; R.Jones 9 run on 3rd-and-1. Tampa Bay 23, Denver 3.

Den_Patrick 7 pass from Driskel (McManus kick), :14. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:05. Key Plays: C.Davis 11-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Driskel 27 pass to Patrick on 3rd-and-20; Driskel 17 pass to Hamler; Driskel 11 pass to Jeudy. Tampa Bay 23, Denver 10.

Third Quarter

TB_safety, 11:44. Drive: 4 plays, -8 yards, 00:34. Tampa Bay 25, Denver 10.

TB_FG Succop 35, :00. Drive: 7 plays, 38 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: David -5 interception return to Tampa Bay 45; Brady 30 pass to Godwin; Brady 1 run on 3rd-and-14. Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10.

A_5,226.

___

TB Den FIRST DOWNS 17 13 Rushing 5 2 Passing 12 9 Penalty 0 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-16 5-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 353 226 Total Plays 65 59 Avg Gain 5.4 3.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 68 42 Rushes 25 14 Avg per rush 2.7 3.0 NET YARDS PASSING 285 184 Sacked-Yds lost 2-12 6-45 Gross-Yds passing 297 229 Completed-Att. 25-38 25-39 Had Intercepted 0 2 Yards-Pass Play 7.1 4.1 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-6-6 4-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 5-43.8 6-37.7 Punts blocked 0 1 FGs-PATs blocked 0-1 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 63 0 Punt Returns 3-21 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-17 0-0 Interceptions 2-25 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 9-71 4-30 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:02 26:58

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Jones 13-53, Fournette 7-15, Brady 5-0. Denver, Gordon 8-26, Driskel 3-14, Freeman 2-4, Hamler 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 25-38-0-297. Denver, Driskel 17-30-1-176, Rypien 8-9-1-53.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 6-48, Godwin 5-64, Miller 3-83, Howard 3-49, McCoy 2-24, Jones 2-20, Fournette 2-7, Evans 2-2. Denver, Jeudy 5-55, Fant 5-46, Patrick 4-43, Gordon 4-12, Hamler 3-30, Freeman 2-31, Spencer 1-7, Butt 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Mickens 3-21. Denver, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Mickens 1-17. Denver, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, Dean 6-2-0, Barrett 5-1-2, Winfield 4-2-1, Whitehead 4-1-1, White 3-4-0, Edwards 3-1-0, C.Davis 3-0-0, Suh 3-0-0, David 2-2-0, Vea 1-2-1, Pierre-Paul 1-1-1, Nelson 0-2-0, Gholston 0-1-0, Nunez-Roches 0-1-0. Denver, Simmons 7-1-0, Jackson 4-2-0, Jewell 4-2-0, Attaochu 4-0-0, S.Harris 3-1-2, Ojemudia 3-1-0, Callahan 3-0-0, Chubb 3-0-0, Johnson 2-1-0, Casey 1-3-0, Purcell 1-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, Williams 1-1-0, Chickillo 1-0-0, Locke 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Edwards 1-30, David 1-(minus 5). Denver, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Alan Eck, HL Tripp Sutter, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Aaron Santi, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.