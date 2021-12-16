Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1

Ottawa 1 0 0 \u2014 1 Tampa Bay 0 2 0 \u2014 2 First Period_1, Ottawa, Chabot 1, 15:43. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 9 (Hedman, Colton), 3:47. 3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 7 (Stamkos, Raddysh), 15:05 (pp). Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-9-10_26. Tampa Bay 6-12-9_27. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 5. Goalies_Ottawa, Forsberg 6-5-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 16-4-3 (26-25). A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:24. Referees_Brandon Blandina, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jonathan Deschamps.