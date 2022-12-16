TEXAS A&M-CC 104, SCHREINER 69

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SCHREINER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rodriguez
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|5
|4
|Ross
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|4
|Cervantes
|18
|5-8
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|13
|Gibson
|19
|3-7
|0-1
|1-3
|3
|1
|6
|Reid
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|5
|Aungst
|16
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|9
|Mackey
|13
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|6
|Maldonado
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Villarreal
|12
|1-3
|5-6
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|Alcocer
|11
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|Johnson
|9
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Dehoyos
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Caldwell
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Guajardo
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Russell
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Evans
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Robertson
|3
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|11-15
|9-24
|13
|20
|69
Percentages: FG .393, FT .733.