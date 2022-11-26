TCU 79, No. 25 Iowa 66

P.McCaffery 0-5 0-0 0, Murray 4-14 1-2 11, Rebraca 3-6 3-4 9, Perkins 7-15 1-2 15, Sandfort 2-5 3-3 7, C.McCaffery 0-3 0-0 0, Dix 0-0 1-2 1, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0, Ulis 7-8 0-0 15, Bowen 3-5 2-2 8, Mulvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-15 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason