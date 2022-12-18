Skip to main content
TCU 56, Grambling St. 45

Blake 0-2 1-2 1, Allen 2-6 1-2 5, Maples 5-13 6-6 18, Morrow 3-11 0-0 7, Saxon 5-8 0-1 10, Gardner 0-4 0-0 0, Chairs 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-3 2-2 2, Christian 0-0 0-0 0, McLaurin 1-2 0-0 2, Tell 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-49 10-13 45

TCU (5-5)

Cravens 3-5 2-2 8, Ibeh 0-4 3-6 3, Makolo 3-9 2-6 10, Manumaleuga 3-4 0-0 9, Taiwo 2-7 5-6 11, Goetz 0-1 0-0 0, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Fisher 3-5 0-0 7, Godfrey 1-3 0-0 2, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, White 2-4 2-2 6, Totals 17-43 14-22 56

Grambling St. 8 13 12 12 45
TCU 17 16 16 7 56

3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 3-9 (Maples 2-3, Morrow 1-3, Jackson 0-2, McLaurin 0-1), TCU 8-20 (Makolo 2-5, Manumaleuga 3-4, Taiwo 2-7, Goetz 0-1, Fisher 1-2, Godfrey 0-1). Assists_Grambling St. 7 (Allen 2, Saxon 2), TCU 10 (Makolo 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Grambling St. 35 (Blake 9), TCU 29 (Cravens 9). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 20, TCU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,436.

