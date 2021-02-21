T.J. Oshie scores twice, Capitals come back to beat Devils STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 5:11 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice to end a lengthy drought, Alex Ovechkin had a late power-play goal and the Washington Capitals erased a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday.
Ovechkin scored with 4:04 left, and that turned out to be a necessary insurance goal when Nikita Gusev beat Craig Anderson with 11.9 seconds left. But it was too late for another comeback, and Washington avoided back-to-back losses.