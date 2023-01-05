Syracuse 89, Pittsburgh 71

Brown 8-14 5-5 21, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Strickland 3-7 0-0 8, Harris 0-4 1-2 1, King 7-15 3-4 17, Hutcherson 4-7 0-0 9, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Malcolm 3-6 0-0 9, Washenitz 2-7 0-0 4, Totals 28-67 9-11 71
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason