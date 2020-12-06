Syracuse 87, Rider 52
Bladen 0-1 0-0 0, Ogemuno-Johnson 1-4 3-4 5, Henderson 3-10 0-0 8, Ings 3-8 2-2 9, Murray 7-19 3-4 20, Powell 3-9 1-1 8, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Pope 0-3 0-0 0, McGlone 0-3 2-4 2, Foreman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 11-15 52.
Dolezaj 2-4 0-0 4, Griffin 8-11 3-3 23, Guerrier 4-7 2-3 11, Richmond 2-5 2-3 7, Girard 6-13 3-4 21, Newton 3-5 0-0 9, Anselem 1-1 4-5 6, Braswell 1-4 2-2 4, Ajak 1-1 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 16-20 87.
Halftime_Syracuse 49-29. 3-Point Goals_Rider 7-26 (Murray 3-6, Henderson 2-7, Ings 1-3, Powell 1-6, Benson 0-1, Pope 0-1, McGlone 0-2), Syracuse 15-30 (Girard 6-12, Griffin 4-6, Newton 3-4, Guerrier 1-2, Richmond 1-3, Braswell 0-3). Fouled Out_Benson. Rebounds_Rider 24 (Ogemuno-Johnson 8), Syracuse 38 (Newton 8). Assists_Rider 13 (Murray 6), Syracuse 24 (Richmond 6). Total Fouls_Rider 20, Syracuse 16.