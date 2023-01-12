Syracuse 83, Boston College 73

Lewis 5-8 1-1 11, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Fair 6-12 11-13 25, Hyman 4-7 0-0 11, Woolley 2-13 4-6 8, Strong 4-5 2-2 11, McEvans 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 6-9 3-4 17, Nyah Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Saniaa Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 21-26 83
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason