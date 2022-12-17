Syracuse 78, Cornell 63

Boothby 3-11 0-0 8, Hansen 5-9 0-0 11, Dolan 2-6 0-0 5, Gray 3-5 0-0 8, N.Williams 4-16 0-0 12, Ragland 1-9 0-0 3, Watson 1-9 0-0 2, Manon 3-4 0-0 7, Filien 1-1 0-0 2, Baldwin 0-1 0-0 0, Noard 1-1 0-0 3, Cain 1-3 0-2 2, Nix 0-1 0-0 0, Tsang Hinton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-76 0-2 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason