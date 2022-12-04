Skip to main content
Syracuse 60, Yale 58

Lewis 5-8 6-9 16, Strong 0-3 0-0 0, Fair 6-21 2-2 17, Hyman 3-12 2-4 8, Woolley 2-7 6-7 11, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, McEvans 1-2 1-2 3, Rice 0-0 1-2 1, Nyah Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Saniaa Wilson 1-2 2-4 4, Totals 18-56 20-30 60

YALE (4-5)

Thybulle 1-4 0-0 2, Clark 5-17 0-0 11, Egger 3-7 0-0 7, McGill 1-6 2-2 4, van der Maas 3-6 0-0 7, Astrom 6-11 2-2 15, Capstraw 3-7 0-0 8, McDonald 1-1 0-0 2, Sabol 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 24-60 4-4 58

Syracuse 8 17 17 18 60
Yale 17 20 8 13 58

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 4-12 (Lewis 0-1, Fair 3-7, Hyman 0-1, Woolley 1-2, McEvans 0-1), Yale 6-17 (Clark 1-6, Egger 1-2, van der Maas 1-2, Astrom 1-3, Capstraw 2-4). Assists_Syracuse 9 (Fair 4, Hyman 4), Yale 12 (Clark 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 44 (Rice 9), Yale 36 (McGill 11). Total Fouls_Syracuse 12, Yale 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

