Swiatek beats Sakkari to win Indian Wells, No. 2 ranking BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 6:03 p.m.
1 of14 Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts during the women's singles finals against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Maria Sakkari, of Greece, serves to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Maria Sakkari, of Greece,returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Iga Swiatek, of Poland, return a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after winning the women's singles finals over Maria Sakkari, of Greece, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 Sunday in an error-filled final to win the BNP Paribas Open.
Swiatek will rise from fourth to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday’s WTA Tour rankings, trailing top-ranked Ash Barty, who skipped Indian Wells. Sakkari will move from sixth to No. 3, the rising Greek star’s highest ranking yet.