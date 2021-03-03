Swartz scores 33, BC tops Pitt in ACC women's opener 67-56 March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 4:39 p.m.
1 of6 Pittsburgh's Emy Hayford drives the baseline under pressure from Boston College's Cameron Swartz in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Walt Unks/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Boston College's Clara Ford, left, and Clara Ford (10) battle for a loose ball with Pittsburgh's Sandrine Clesca (0) in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Walt Unks/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Boston College's Ally VanTimmeren, left, looks for help as she is guarded by Pittsburgh's Cynthia Ezeja in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Walt Unks/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Pittsburgh Emy Hayford (4) drives the lane for a shot under pressure from Boston College's Cameron Swartz in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Walt Unks/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Swartz scored a career-high 33 points and 13th-seeded Boston College opened the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with a 67-56 win over 12th-seeded Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Swartz matched her career-high with four 3-pointers and the career 72% shooter from the foul line made 15 of 16 free throws, the first time she shot more than seven in a game.