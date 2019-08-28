Suspended Browns RB Hunt won't be with team during ban

CLEVELAND (AP) — Suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt will not be permitted inside the team's facility while serving his eight-game ban for physical altercations.

The team had asked the NFL to allow Hunt to be around teammates, arguing he could use the extra support.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said Hunt, who signed with Cleveland in March after being released by Kansas City in December, can't be at the facility starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday. That's when teams are required to submit 53-man rosters.

Hunt was suspended for two off-field incidents, one in which he shoved and kicked a woman. He's eligible to return to the team in November.

Browns receiver Antonio Callaway can be in the building during his four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, but he can't practice.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said it was "tough to hear" that Hunt won't be allowed to interact with his teammates.

