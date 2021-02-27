Surging Red Wings beat Blackhawks 5-3 for 2nd straight win Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 10:48 p.m.
1 of11 Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek, right, controls the puck next to Chicago Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan, left, and Detroit Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Detroit Red Wings right wing Evgeny Svechnikov celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Chicago Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban, left, makes a save on a shot by Detroit Red Wings left wing Darren Helm, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Detroit Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier, left, makes a save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Carl Soderberg, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Detroit Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier, left, cannot make the save on a goal by Chicago Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat, left, looks to pass against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Christian Djoos during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CHICAGO (AP) — Frans Nielsen had a goal and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Saturday night for their second straight victory.
Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, Christian Djoos and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for Detroit, which won for the third time in four games after a 4-12-3 start. The Blackhawks had won two straight and five of their previous six.