Surging Panthers hold off reeling Red Wings 3-2 LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 8:33 p.m.
1 of9 Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) defends Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal with Givani Smith as Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger looks on in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) checks Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) defends Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) checks Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) stops a Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan (54) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) celebrates beating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 after an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
DETROIT (AP) — Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and the Florida Panthers held off the Detroit Red Wings for a 3-2 win Sunday night.
Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn't get another shot past Chris Driedger to extend the game.