Super Bowl play-ins at Lambeau rare yet rich events for Pack DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 2:33 a.m.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gestures to fans after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.
Packers' fans hold up signs during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Spectators were allowed in Lambeau Field for the first time during this season.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.
As Aaron Rodgers spoke with reporters in the wake of Green Bay's lopsided loss at San Francisco in the NFC championship game last year, the superstar quarterback expressed an optimistic outlook for the Packers that came with one caveat.
“We’ve got to get one of these at home,” Rodgers said.