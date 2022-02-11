Suns top Bucks 131-107 in rematch of last year's NBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 27 points, Mikal Bridges added 18 and the Phoenix Suns beat Milwaukee 131-107 on Thursday night in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals won by the Bucks.

The game was tight throughout most of the first half but the Suns slowly pulled away in the third quarter, building a 97-77 advantage going into the fourth. Ayton had an efficient night, shooting 12 of 14 from the field on a variety of post moves and jumpers.

The Suns led by as many as 27 in the fourth and received a standing ovation from the home crowd in the final minutes when the starters checked out of the game.

Chris Paul added 17 points and 19 assists for his 500th career double-double. He's just the fourth guard in NBA history to accomplish that feat.

The Bucks had a four-game winning streak snapped. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 21 points apiece. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Phoenix has won 15 of its past 16 games and its 45-10 record remains the best in the NBA.

The Suns used a 12-4 run to end the second quarter and take a 64-56 lead into halftime. Ayton led Phoenix with 15 points before the break while Holiday had 17 points for the Bucks.

It was the first meeting between the teams since July 20, when the Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Milwaukee to win Game 6 and secure an NBA title. The Bucks won the final four games of the series.

Both teams were short-handed because of trades made earlier in the day.

The Bucks acquired center Serge Ibaka, but he wasn't with the team yet. The roster had three other holes after guard Donte DiVincenzo was traded to the Kings and forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye were sent to the Clippers.

The Suns added forward Torrey Craig and guard Aaron Holiday in trades, but they hadn't arrived in Phoenix. The Suns dealt second-year forward Jalen Smith to the Pacers for Craig.

Bucks: Coach Mike Budenholzer said he hopes G George Hill (neck soreness) can return soon. He said the team hasn't decided if they'll wait until after the All-Star break to bring him back, giving him extra time to rest.

Suns: Guards Cam Payne (wrist sprain) and Landry Shamet (sprained ankle) didn't play. ... Hosted a sellout crowd at the Footprint Center for a 13th straight game. ... Cam Johnson scored 15 points off the bench.

Bucks: Host the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Suns: Host the Magic on Saturday.

