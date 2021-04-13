Suns hit record-tying 18 3s in half, beat Rockets 126-120 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 12:58 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Jae Crowder scored 26 points, Devin Booker added 24 and the Phoenix Suns tied an NBA record with 18 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 126-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
The long balls came in bunches for both teams in this contest, which at times resembled a game of H-O-R-S-E. The Suns finished with a franchise-record 25 3-pointers and the Rockets added 17. The combined total of 42 3s was one shy of an NBA record.