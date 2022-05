UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 17 points and six assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 99-68 on Thursday night.

Connecticut (5-2), in the midst of a nine-game stretch in 17 days, avenged an 85-77 loss to the Wings on Tuesday night. Dallas (5-3) lost on the road for the first time this season.