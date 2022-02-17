Success for Vikings' O'Connell starts with player connection DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 9:58 p.m.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kevin O'Connell has finally arrived in Minnesota with his young family, a new parka and plenty of energy and ideas about leading the Vikings.
O'Connell's strategy for success as a first-time head coach, honed with and borrowed from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starts and ends with making his players feel not only comfortable with the team but connected to each other and to their coaches.