Study: WNBA still No. 1 in racial, gender hiring practices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport announced Wednesday that the WNBA received an A for its overall racial and gender practices for 2022. That includes an A+ for racial hiring and an A for gender hiring, according to the annual report.
Richard Lapchick, the director of the institute and primary author of the annual report, said the WNBA continues to lead the way with inclusive racial and gender hiring practices across all professional leagues. The report marked the 18th consecutive year the WNBA has received at least an A for its overall race, gender and combined grades.