Strong start leads Wilton past Milford

Scoring three unanswered goals in the first 19 minutes, the Wilton boys hockey team defeated the Milford co-op, 3-1, on Saturday night at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield.

The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Warriors, who improved their overall record to 5-6.

“Great first period by the Warriors and then we hung on for the win,” Wilton coach Mark Mangino said. “Mitch (Stenger) played great in net.”

Nikolai Naydenov gave Wilton a 1-0 lead just two minutes and 20 seconds into the first period, scoring on an assist from Colin Lenskold.

Tyler Everitt made it 2-0 when he scored with 1:01 left in the opening period. Tommy McHugh assisted on the goal.

The Warriors extended their lead to 3-0 on Lucas Thelen’s unassisted goal early in the second period.

Milford scored midway through the period to get within 3-1, but Stenger and the Wilton defense kept the visitors from coming closer the rest of the way.

Jackson Kelly skates with the puck during Wilton's win over Milford. Jackson Kelly skates with the puck during Wilton's win over Milford. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Strong start leads Wilton past Milford 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Notes: Wilton lost to Greenwich, 10-3, last Wednesday at the Winter Garden. The Cardinals led 3-0 at the end of the first period and 8-0 through two periods.

Jackson Kelly, Thelen, and Everitt scored third-period goals for Wilton.