Strong start leads Wilton past Milford
Scoring three unanswered goals in the first 19 minutes, the Wilton boys hockey team defeated the Milford co-op, 3-1, on Saturday night at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield.
The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Warriors, who improved their overall record to 5-6.
“Great first period by the Warriors and then we hung on for the win,” Wilton coach Mark Mangino said. “Mitch (Stenger) played great in net.”
Nikolai Naydenov gave Wilton a 1-0 lead just two minutes and 20 seconds into the first period, scoring on an assist from Colin Lenskold.
Tyler Everitt made it 2-0 when he scored with 1:01 left in the opening period. Tommy McHugh assisted on the goal.
The Warriors extended their lead to 3-0 on Lucas Thelen’s unassisted goal early in the second period.
Milford scored midway through the period to get within 3-1, but Stenger and the Wilton defense kept the visitors from coming closer the rest of the way.
Notes: Wilton lost to Greenwich, 10-3, last Wednesday at the Winter Garden. The Cardinals led 3-0 at the end of the first period and 8-0 through two periods.
Jackson Kelly, Thelen, and Everitt scored third-period goals for Wilton.