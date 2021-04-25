Story slam overcomes 2 Harper homers, Rockies top Phils 12-2 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 8:02 p.m.
1 of12 Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story flips his bat after hitting a grand slam off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Hale in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper heads up the first base line after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story circles the bases ater hitting a grand slam off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Hale in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper heads up the first-base line after flying out againt Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 12-2. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows the flight of his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray adjusts his cap as he heads to the dugout after retiring Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm for the final out in the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron follows the flight of his two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 12-2. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning, letting loose a shout to his dugout and a big bat flip, and the Colorado Rockies overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2 on Sunday.
Story hit his third career slam and second home run on a 2-2 curveball from Dave Hale, sending the ball 433 feet into the left-field seats. Story did not hit his first home run of the season until Friday, in his 68th at-bat.