Skip to main content
Sports

Stony Brook 71, Sacred Heart 64

Galette 7-16 1-2 18, Johnson 4-7 2-2 11, Carpenter 2-7 0-0 5, Reilly 1-9 0-0 2, Solomon 6-15 2-2 19, Espinal-Guzman 3-5 2-2 9, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Mello 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 7-8 64.

STONY BROOK (3-7)

Policelli 3-12 5-6 12, Fitzmorris 6-6 0-0 13, Clarke 1-7 2-2 4, Pettway 3-8 3-3 10, Stephenson-Moore 5-13 2-2 13, Sarvan 6-12 0-1 16, Roberts 1-2 0-0 3, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 12-14 71.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 11-34 (Solomon 5-9, Galette 3-8, Espinal-Guzman 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Carpenter 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Mello 0-2, Reilly 0-7), Stony Brook 9-28 (Sarvan 4-9, Fitzmorris 1-1, Roberts 1-1, Pettway 1-4, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Policelli 1-5, Clarke 0-4). Rebounds_Sacred Heart 35 (Johnson 15), Stony Brook 33 (Policelli 8). Assists_Sacred Heart 16 (Johnson 6), Stony Brook 13 (Clarke, Stephenson-Moore 3). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 17, Stony Brook 11. A_1,708 (4,160).

More for you
Written By