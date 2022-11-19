Skip to main content
Stonehill 81, Holy Cross 79

Sims 5-13 4-4 14, Zegarowski 2-8 0-0 4, Burnett 7-9 15-17 30, Johnson 3-5 0-0 9, Stone 2-6 1-1 5, Mack 4-7 2-2 10, Meuser 2-2 0-0 5, McGill 0-0 0-0 0, Melis 1-1 0-0 2, Stinson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 22-24 81.

HOLY CROSS (1-3)

Gates 8-16 6-7 22, Kenney 3-5 1-2 7, Batchelder 7-15 0-0 21, Dorsey 2-7 0-0 6, Montgomery 6-11 3-3 16, Octave 2-6 1-2 7, Tse 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Rabinovich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 11-14 79.

Halftime_Holy Cross 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Stonehill 5-13 (Johnson 3-4, Burnett 1-1, Meuser 1-1, Mack 0-1, Stinson 0-1, Sims 0-2, Zegarowski 0-3), Holy Cross 12-30 (Batchelder 7-15, Octave 2-3, Dorsey 2-5, Montgomery 1-5, Gates 0-1, Tse 0-1). Fouled Out_Melis, Dorsey, Montgomery. Rebounds_Stonehill 32 (Johnson 7), Holy Cross 28 (Gates 11). Assists_Stonehill 7 (Stone, Mack 2), Holy Cross 18 (Batchelder, Montgomery 5). Total Fouls_Stonehill 15, Holy Cross 21.

