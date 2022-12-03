Stonehill 69, Binghamton 66

Bergan 1-2 0-0 3, Sims 5-12 11-13 22, Zegarowski 3-9 4-4 12, Burnett 4-12 2-3 12, Stone 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 3-4 0-0 9, Mack 3-5 0-0 7, McGill 0-0 0-1 0, Meuser 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-48 17-21 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason