Stewart scores 33, Seattle beats Minnesota 89-77 Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 12:14 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had a season-high 33 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-77 on Wednesday night.
Seattle made its first four 3-pointers for a 12-0 lead and Stewart made the Storm’s sixth of the first quarter, in eight attempts, for a 23-9 advantage. The Storm set a season high with 56 first-half points.