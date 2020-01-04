Stevenson helps No. 24 Wichita St beat Ole Miss 74-54

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 29 points to help No. 24 Wichita State beat Mississippi 74-54 on Saturday.

Stevenson had 19 points in the first half, giving the Shockers (13-1) a 39-24 halftime lead. Jamarius Burton added 16 points, and Grant Sherfield added 10.

Khadim Sy and Devontae Shuler each scored 12 points for Ole Miss (9-4).

The Rebels had shot better than 50 percent in each of their previous four games, all wins, but managed just 30.8 percent from the floor on Saturday. Ole Miss led the SEC in assists, averaging 16.8 entering Saturday’s game, but had only five Saturday to go with 15 turnovers.

Stevenson entered the game shooting 39.9 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from the 3-point line this season but finished 9 of 15 from the field, hitting five of his 11 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels missed a chance for quality win but now focus on conference play

Wichita State: The Shockers get a nice victory to start a five-game stretch against opponents that began the day ranked in the KenPom’s top 90.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: The Rebels travel to Texas A&M on Tuesday

Wichita State: The Shockers host No. 9 Memphis on Thursday.