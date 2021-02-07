Stephenson scores twice, Vegas tops Kings 4-3 W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 6:38 p.m.
1 of5 Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots as Los Angeles Kings goalie Calvin Petersen (40) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Vegas Golden Knights Dylan Coghlan (52) looks to pass as Los Angeles Kings center Lias Andersson (24) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) shoots as Los Angeles Kings Olli Maatta (6) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Los Angeles Kings goalie Calvin Petersen (40) watches the puck after making a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Los Angeles Kings center Lias Andersson (24) and center Gabriel Vilardi (13) celebrate after left-wing Adrian Kempe scored on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Stephenson scored twice, including the winner early in the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Sunday.
The Golden Knights improved to 7-1-1 and moved into a first-place tie with St. Louis and Colorado in the West Division. The Blues and Avalanche were scheduled to play Sunday but were postponed with Colorado shut down due to COVID-19 protocols.