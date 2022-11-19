Skip to main content
Stephen F. Austin 93, S. Dakota St. 82

Antwi-Boasiako 1-2 2-2 4, Jackson-Posey 4-9 3-4 12, Jossell 5-6 0-0 12, Tezeno 2-5 3-4 7, Ware 2-6 1-2 5, Hawkins 7-11 10-12 25, Hall 4-9 6-6 14, Cajuste 4-5 1-2 9, Hayman 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 31-55 26-32 93.

S. DAKOTA ST. (2-3)

Dentlinger 2-2 0-0 4, Kyle 1-2 2-2 4, Arians 2-4 2-3 8, Easley 8-12 0-1 22, Mayo 8-13 4-4 24, Appel 2-6 6-8 11, Mims 2-5 0-0 6, Te Slaa 0-2 0-0 0, Mors 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 26-48 15-19 82.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 44-41. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 5-11 (Jossell 2-3, Hawkins 1-1, Hayman 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-4, Cajuste 0-1, Ware 0-1), S. Dakota St. 15-28 (Easley 6-8, Mayo 4-9, Arians 2-3, Mims 2-4, Appel 1-2, Te Slaa 0-2). Fouled Out_Dentlinger. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 29 (Hall 7), S. Dakota St. 15 (Mayo 4). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 10 (Antwi-Boasiako, Jossell, Hall, Cajuste 2), S. Dakota St. 18 (Arians 5). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 17, S. Dakota St. 24. A_2,171 (6,500).

