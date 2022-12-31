Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas-Arlington 62

Antwi-Boasiako 2-4 0-0 4, Hall 4-10 0-1 8, Cajuste 2-4 2-2 8, Hawkins 3-7 3-4 10, Jossell 3-13 4-4 12, Tezeno 5-8 1-1 11, Hayman 2-5 1-2 5, Ware 1-3 2-2 4, Armbrester 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-56 13-16 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason